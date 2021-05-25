10,000 Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

