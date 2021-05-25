$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $202.84. 523,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.45. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $204.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.