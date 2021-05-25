1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $571,021.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $571,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,430.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 566,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

