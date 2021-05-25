$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $52.41. 3,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avangrid by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.