$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $665.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $36.71. 2,049,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,937. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.