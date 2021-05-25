$0.79 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.76. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $520.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

