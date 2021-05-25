$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18,821.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

