$0.78 EPS Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

WEC stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.