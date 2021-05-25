-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.79). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 22,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,642. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $929.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.