$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

LEG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. 28,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 75.12%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $50,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $14,425,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.