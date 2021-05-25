$0.44 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.51. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $99.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.