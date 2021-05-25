$0.42 EPS Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.44. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

