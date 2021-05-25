$0.28 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,179 shares of company stock worth $759,100. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

