$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

CVGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $414.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

