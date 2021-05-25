$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.