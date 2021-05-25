$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

