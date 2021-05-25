$0.15 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Repay reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 611,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,015. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.79.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.