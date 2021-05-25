-$0.10 EPS Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

