-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aqua Metals also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AQMS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

In other news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

