Zynecoin (ZYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,737.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $96,737.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

