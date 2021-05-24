Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,132 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

