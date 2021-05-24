Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,049 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BKU opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

