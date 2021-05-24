Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

