Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of R stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.39 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

