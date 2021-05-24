Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $434,000 Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,565,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,048,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.