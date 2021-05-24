Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $101.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.