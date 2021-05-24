Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.95. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $126.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

