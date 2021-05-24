Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Underperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,746 shares of company stock worth $2,647,218. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

