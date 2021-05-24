Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 839 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ Z opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 175.7% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 141,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

