Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells $216,301.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Z stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 175.7% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 141,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

