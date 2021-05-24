Zilla One Day Volume Reaches $2,285.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $233,498.67 and $2,285.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00883008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.15 or 0.09100168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00082519 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

