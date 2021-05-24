Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.90 million-$95.70 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ZH opened at $7.82 on Monday. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

