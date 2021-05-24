Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $862,086.83

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $862,086.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.73 or 0.00924339 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00163632 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

