Zealium Reaches Market Cap of $66,749.49 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $66,749.49 and approximately $20.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.85 or 0.00892991 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,365,806 coins and its circulating supply is 16,365,806 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.