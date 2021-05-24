ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,550.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $13,550.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00341005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00133890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00209630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,204,194 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.