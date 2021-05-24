Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of SPT opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,349 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,942. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

