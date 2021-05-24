Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) to Strong Sell

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Secom alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.30. Secom has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secom (SOMLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.