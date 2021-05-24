Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

