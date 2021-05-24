Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.34. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.61. 786,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.69. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

