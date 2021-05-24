Zacks: Brokerages Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

