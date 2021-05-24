Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce sales of $62.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.72 million and the lowest is $62.45 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $52.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $254.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $255.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $276.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

