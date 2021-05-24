Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $74.95.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

