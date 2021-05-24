Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.85. Cubic reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million.

CUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CUB traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,488. Cubic has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,067,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cubic by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,559,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 209,779 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,648,000 after purchasing an additional 465,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth about $57,583,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,525,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.