Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.78. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

