Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report sales of $12.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.95 million and the lowest is $12.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $316.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.