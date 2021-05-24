Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report sales of $832.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.95 million to $870.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 197,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,933. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.