Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report sales of $154.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.90 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $623.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.31. 4,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

