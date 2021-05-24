Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post sales of $506.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.70 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $467.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,739,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 64,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $57.56. 13,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

