Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post sales of $4.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 573.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $11.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $28.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $113.01 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $226.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $117,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

