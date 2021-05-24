Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

