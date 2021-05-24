Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post sales of $98.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $88.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $402.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $447.90 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Several analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Qualys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Qualys by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 603,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

